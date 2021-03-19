Chad: Quick Alerts - 12 March 2021

HEALTH SITUATION

COVID-19 update

The COVID-19 epidemic was declared on 19 March 2020 by the Government, a year ago this week, following confirmation by the laboratory of a first case, arrived on 15 March by a TCHADIA Airlines flight from Cameroon.

As of 16 March, there have been 4,344 reported cases and 155 deaths in 17 provinces. The Wadi Fira province, relatively spared since the beginning of the pandemic, has seen a significant increase in the number of new cases recently: over 50 in a month. Among newly reported cases: health personnel, UN staff and refugees from the Amnabak camp. On 18 March, the Ministry of Public Health and National Solidarity announced in a press release that Chad has decided to abandon the scheduled delivery of the anti-COVID vaccine, following contradictory scientific information, coupled with the various questions about the type of vaccine offered in Chad. The country, which was initially scheduled to receive its first vaccine delivery last February, is waiting to obtain irrefutable documented guarantees on the vaccine’s effectiveness and safety. "The national health situation being under control for the moment, the vaccine which will be chosen by our country must present a maximum benefit and a minimum possible risk", the Ministry declared. (WHO situation reports, OCHA, press)