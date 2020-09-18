Chad: Quick Alerts - 11 September 2020

HEALTH SITUATION

COVID-19 update

As of 16 September, there have been 1,115 reported cases and 81 deaths in 16 provinces. The newly affected province is Mayo-Kebbi ouest which recorded its first case last week. During a press conference on 11 September, the national coordination for the health response deplored the rise in new COVID-19 cases in Chad.

The coordinator, Professor Choua Ouchemi, reported that incoming patients seek medical attention when showing “obvious symptoms of COVID-19”. The easing of COVID-19 restrictive measures among the general population is deemed to be the main cause for this spike in cases. On 12 September, a cargo plane landed in N’Djamena transporting PCR laboratories equipment, oxygen production units and scanners, to support the response to the pandemic.

From 12 to 16 September, 32 new cases have been reported, 25 of which on 16 September alone. Among the latter, 20 cases are from the Mayo-Kebbi est province and are reported to be contact cases. During the weekly meeting of the Health Crisis Management Committee, some recommendations were issued with regard to backto-school season due to start in a couple of weeks, including: installation of handwashing stations, temperature checks, no more than two students per desk and a 70 cm distance between them, regular disinfecting of classrooms, and staggered recess to avoid large gatherings. (WHO situational reports)

Chikungunya update

As of 16 September, there have been 24,858 reported cases of chikungunya, and no death. Three districts are affected in three different provinces: Abeche (Ouaddaï), Biltine (Wadi Fira), Abdi (Sila). Two suspected cases from Goz Beida (Sila) have been sent for analysis. Patients are taken care of free of charge and authorities continue to disinfect neighborhoods and public transportation and to sensitize the population on how to protect themselves from this disease. (WHO situational reports)

HUMANITARIAN RESPONSE

Salamat

Floods in border area with CAR result in displacements and urgent humanitarian needs: Floods have caused the overflow of the Bahr Aouk river in the border area between Chad and the Central African Republic (CAR), affecting the localities of Haraze in Chad, and Ndele in CAR. Partners operating in this area, Intersos and IOM report that the assessment of the situation is difficult at this stage since the roads are severely damaged and phone networks do not reach this area. This porous border area is already confronted with cross border displacements and could now face an increasing number of Chadians crossing the border into CAR because of the floods. UNHCR conducted a mission to the affected area (on the Chadian side) on 28 and 29 August and reported an exceptional situation: similar floods had not been recorded since 1988, around 2,900 local households (13,268 people) and 368 refugee households (1,735 people) could be affected on the Chadian side, 15,000 hectares of fields are underwater aggravating the livelihood situation, wells have overflown, which could trigger waterborne diseases. Urgent needs are in WASH, food security, health and nutrition, and shelter/nonfood items. A RRM was launched on 11 September by the NGO Solidarites International who reported 3,700 displaced households -refugees, returnees and IDPs- in the affected areas in Chad and in CAR. OCHA Chad and CAR are sharing cross-border information as received. (OCHA)

Lac province

Local authorities raise alert on urgent humanitarian action needed for 100,000 IDPs: During an ad hoc meeting between the Prefect of Kaya, the National Commission for the Reception and Reintegration of Refugees and Returnees (CNARR) and humanitarian actors, local authorities called for further assistance from humanitarian partners in addition to the recent assessments conducted on 14 sites hosting nearly 97,000 IDPs because of flooding and NSAG attacks and expressed concern about international capacity to support the Government in response. The site of Fourkoulom recorded 19 community deaths between 31 August and 10 September due to malaria and an unidentified disease which manifests by throat irritation and head swelling. Health structures are present in the zone - a mobile clinic and a health center- but people prefer self-medication. In addition to the health issues, the security situation remains volatile in the Lac province. Last week, two NSAG attacks took place, in Fouli and Kangalam districts. NSAG elements attacked the villages of Bikerom 1, 2 and 3, resulting in one death and important population movements towards nearby locality of Tetewa. On 11 September, another attack took place in Tataverom resulting in two women killed and one abducted. (OCHA)

Lac province

Floods and insecurity continue to affect displacement in the Lac province: According to the latest round of the IOM Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) from June-July, there are currently 363,807 displaced people in the Lac province: 297,187 are IDPs, 30,461 are returnees, 26,390 are returnees/former IDPs and 9,769 are thirdcountry nationals. 60 percent of them are minors and more than half of them are women. This round, covering 221 localities, reflects a 26 percent increase in the number of IDPs since the previous round. This notable increase is due to both high insecurity which causes preventive displacements, and also recent floods which have forced people from their homes and lands. Another significant increase of 85 percent in displacement concerns third-country nationals, mostly fishermen from Niger and Nigeria who have fled towards safer areas controlled by armed forces. The districts where the majority of population movements have been observed include Liwa, Baga Sola, Ngouboua and Bol. Among the 363,807 displaced, a quarter live with host communities, the rest live in sites. Only 3 percent of them have solid shelters. Earlier this month, local authorities called for urgent humanitarian action for IDPs in the Lac province, although actual response capacity remains limited. The security situation continues to remain volatile, the latest attack by a non-state armed group was reported on 4 September in Bikerom (Lake Chad island) resulting in 703 people displaced in Tetewa and who are in need of food, protection and health support. (IOM)