Chad: Quick Alerts - 11 September 2020

HEALTH SITUATION

COVID-19 update

As of 9 September, 1,051 cases have been reported cumulatively, with 79 deaths in 15 provinces. The new cases of this week were reported in four different provinces (Logone occidental, Mayo-Kebbi est and ouest, Moyen-Chari) and in the capital N’Djamena. New cases still concern travelers (incoming and prospective), including students from Cameroon, and contact cases. The epidemiologic curve - which had flattened in June and July - has been rising again for the past eight weeks, with 133 reported cases in this period, compared to 77 during the eight weeks prior. (WHO situational reports)

Ouaddaï

Reported cases of chikungunya in the east have doubled in a week: Since the first case of chikungunya was reported in the Abeche district on 14 August, there have been 19,579 reported cases as of 10 September, with no death so far. All affected people come from three districts in eastern Chad: Abeche (Ouaddaï province), Biltine (Wadi Fira) and Abdi (Sila). The Ministry of Public Health held a virtual meeting with the WHO country and regional offices and the Geneva HQ on 9 September to monitor the response to the crisis and identify gaps and needs. Local authorities have deployed community workers to sensitize the community on the disease and continue to disinfect entire neighborhoods and public transportation. While this disease normally has a low mortality rate, the combination with other health risk factors is a concern, it further increases the vulnerability of the population and stretches further health response resources and capacity. (WHO situational reports)

Deteriorating health situation at refugee camp leads to death of four children in 10 days: After four children, aged between 2 and 10 years old, died at the Kouchaguine-Moura camp between 19 and 31 August, a joint mission with local authorities and humanitarian actors (WHO, UNCIEF) was conducted on 3 September to assess the situation. According to the mission report, the children’s deaths are due to the difficulty of access to health facilities because of heavy rains overflowing the wadis surrounding the camp. Humanitarian partners UNHCR and IRC are taking immediate action to deploy health teams at the camp to monitor the situation on a weekly basis, set up an ambulance at the camp to refer patients, and to distribute mosquito nets to prevent malaria and chikungunya. Recent floods in the province have made living conditions at the camp even more precarious, which could trigger important health risks. Since the beginning of the year, a total of 18,500 new Sudanese refugees have fled to Chad following inter-communal clashes in Darfur, resulting in important population movements to the Kouchaguine-Moura refugee camp. This particular camp now hosts nearly 10,000 refugees. (OCHA)

SECURITY

Tibesti and Lac provinces

Six Chadian soldiers killed in two separate terrorist attacks over 24 hours: On Friday 4 September, a vehicle from the intelligence services was stopped in broad daylight in Kouri, near the Libyan border. Three gunmen killed three passengers of the vehicle and wounded two others, according to the Governor of Tibesti province. Northern Chad is known to be an unstable region, due to the presence of illegal gold miners, armed bandits and rebel groups hostile to President Deby.