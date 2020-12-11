Chad: Quick Alerts - 11 December 2020

HEALTH SITUATION

COVID-19 update

As of 9 December, 1,739 cases and 102 deaths have been reported in 17 provinces. Between 6 and 11 December, 14 new cases have been reported in N’Djamena alone. This is the first time that all new cases are reported in the capital and none in the provinces for several consecutive days. The new cases of this week concern contact cases and travelers (prospective and returning).

Since 21 November, a cluster of cases seems to have developed within the refugee camp of Dossey. As of 2 December, 20 refugee cases from Dossey camp have been committed to the isolation district center of Gore. Local authorities initially wanted to shut down the camp but several youth groups in the camp protested against this measure and vehemently confronted the unit in charge of the security of the camp. Mediation between local and international partners successfully prevented this measure from being implemented. Significant action is being taken by UNHCR to enhance prevention measures in the camp: support to regional and department hospitals as well as to health centers taking in refugees from Central African Republic.

In the biweekly meeting on 4 December chaired by the Minister of Health and National Solidarity, concern was expressed particularly about large assemblies - weddings, funerals, in places of worship - as the festive season starts, and which could act as vectors for COVID-19 spread. An emphasis was placed on reinforcing the COVID-19 preventative measures already in place and significantly scaling up sensitization to the communities. International partners have been asked to ramp up support for health response teams in the south, where health and administrative authorities from the four regions have put in place a coordination crisis committee, chaired by the Governor at province-level, and by the prefect at department-level.

(WHO situational reports and UNHCR)

HUMANITARIAN RESPONSE

Cadre Harmonisé predictions better than anticipated during summer HRP revision. According to the results of the latest Cadre Harmonisé (CH), 5,615 people have been identified in "emergency phase" (phase 4 out of 5) for the October-December 2020 period; the figure is projected to increase by tenfold up to 54,458 during the next lean season of June-August 2021. These people require humanitarian assistance, including free food aid and animal food supplements as well as activities strengthening nutrition, health, livelihoods and resilience. For the current period of October-December 2020, no department has been declared in “crisis phase” (phase 3 out of 5), even though 595,159 people have been identified to be in this phase. As for phase 2, “under pressure”, 28 departments and 2,113,378 people are concerned. The situation is expected to worsen during the projected June-August 2021 period, with 14 departments and 1,148,995 people expected to be in “crisis” or “emergency” phase (phases 3 and 4). These people would be in a malnutrition rate superior to the emergency threshold. Ten more departments (bringing the total to 38) are projected to be “under pressure” between June and August 2021, affecting 2,854,081 people.

These predictions are better than what was expected in June during the HRP revision when the impact of COVID-19 was projected to be more extensive. The CH analysis has revealed that markets are well supplied with cereals and other agricultural products from the 2020/2021 harvests. This availability is reinforced by the stocks of traders and imports from Cameroon and Sudan. However, cereal prices are generally up compared to the average of the last five years in the Sahelian zone and stable in the Sudanese zone. The increase is due to the rise in the cost of transport due to the measures taken by the Government against COVID-19 and to the heavy floods which disrupted the flows.

Overall, the CH recommends assisting populations in phases 3 to 5 through cash transfer programs, sales at moderate prices and free food aid, as well as ensuring prevention and management of malnutrition. The CH figures are now being taken into account in the PiN (People in Need) calculation, which will be finalized after the SMART nutritional survey results are available later this month.

(SISAAP)

FUNDING

Germany funds WFP strategic plans in Lake Chad Basin countries: On 27 November, Germany allocated 18 million EUR to WFP for its projects in Chad, Niger, Nigeria and Cameroon. These funds will contribute to the Chadian Government’s objective to alleviate hunger by 2030 and follow the humanitarian-development-peace nexus to provide durable solutions against hunger in the emergency humanitarian situation that is facing the Lake Chad Basin region. These funds from Germany have been announced around the same time as the Japanese Government allocated 1.54 billion XAF (2.3 million EUR) to WFP in Chad to provide crisis-affected populations with food assistance and cash transfers. These funds are welcomed in light of the projected figures from this week’s release of the Cadre Harmonisé that predict that almost 4 million people in Chad (1,148,995 in crisis or emergency phases and 2,854,081 under pressure) will be in need of food assistance by the next lean season (June-October 2021).

(press)