Chad: Population Movement from Sudan - Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA) DREF Operation n° MDRTD019

A. Situation analysis

Description of the disaster

Movement of Sudanese refugees has been noticed since 15 January 2021, after intercommunal violence broke out in Sudan. Indeed, a Masalit man stabbed a man and his son of Arab origin in Krinding IDP camp in West Darfur, resulting in the death of the father. This event triggered intercommunal violence between the two ethnic groups which has led to the displacement of approximately 4,029 Sudanese fleeing into Chad to seek refuge. The majority of these displaced women and children are exhausted, traumatized and show signs of malnutrition.

Although the new arrivals crossed the border in small groups, settling in the cross-border villages of Tougoul-Tougli, Ferrik Tchoyo, Ardebe, Tarchana, Adre, Hile Moursal, Agang, Hileta, Bahou, Yakata and Goungour, the highest number of daily arrivals were recorded on 22 January with 1,350 people crossing the border and on 24 January with an additional 2,150 people. According to the UNHCR - Chad Emergency Update As of 26 January, 4,029 refugees had arrived in Ouaddai province, Department of Assoungha, of which 1,970 refugees are already pre-registered (384 households). Also, according to the UNHCR report, the daily rate of arrivals between 17 and 25 January is 382 refugees, which means that the number of displaced people is likely to increase considerably in the coming days.

Given the COVID-19 epidemic and the increasingly difficult conditions in the host regions, the Government has decided to regroup the new arrivals in Adré, located 50 km from the border with Sudan, in a transit camp to respect a 7-day quarantine period before being transferred to Kouchaguine-Moura camp, 102 km from Adré. As of 27 January, 50 families (204 people) had already been transferred from the villages located along the border to the transit centre, to be subsequently relocated to Kouchaguine-Moura camp.

Due to overcrowded camps in the region, the site identified by the authorities was opened in January 2020 and currently hosts 8,484 people (1,987 families) spread out into 4 zones, divided into blocks for a total of 18 blocks. These people are part of the 18,500 refugees registered in December 2019, May, and July 2020, who arrived in Chad following violence between Arabs and Massalits. In the camp, there is a Health Center, managed by the Government, with only 3 staff for about 12,865 people including those living around the camp.

The situation in West Darfur remains volatile and unpredictable. As a result,, the number of new arrivals could increase in the coming weeks. According to the Consolidated Response Strategy by Sector presented by UNHCR on 26 January at the Inter-Agency Coordination Meeting, it is appropriate to prepare to host up to 30,000 people. In addition, according to a rapid assessment conducted by UNHCR on protection, the refugees interviewed are not considering returning to their country due to the volatile security situation.

The National Commission for the Reception and Reintegration of Refugees and Returnees (CNARR), together with UNHCR and other humanitarian agencies, carried out an assessment mission at the border between Chad and Sudan and is closely monitoring the situation between the two countries. In addition, CNARR and other humanitarian agencies, including the Chadian Red Cross, have begun providing emergency services in Kouchaguine-Moura camp and in Adré camp.

As a reminder, Chad already had approximately 365,000 Sudanese refugees as of 6 January 2021, most of whom arrived following the intensification of the conflict in Darfur between 2004 and 2005, and during the 12 years following various episodes of violence that characterized the region. Most of them live in 12 camps and with host communities in the regions of Ennedi-Est, Wadi Fira, Ouaddai and Sila, on the border with Sudan. Despite the efforts carried out by various actors, living conditions in the host communities are increasingly difficult, with a rate of malnutrition that remains high, both for refugees and for host populations