Chad: Population Movement from the Central African Republic (CAR) - Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA) Final Report DREF n°MDRTD017 / PTD027

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster

Clashes between armed groups in the North of Paoua in the Central African Republic (CAR) and a steady upsurge of violence starting late December 2017 led thousands of people to flee, crossing the border areas of the Eastern Logone region into the southern part of Chad. According to UNHCR Southern Emergency Response Plan (Central African Refugees), released on 12 March 2018, about 19,910 Central African refugees had arrived in Chad by early 2018.

During the last week of February 2018, approximately 2,500 new arrivals were recorded in Moissala, in the south of the country. This latest influx was the largest population movement observed since the beginning of the CAR crisis in 2013.

It exceeded the total number of arrivals to Chad for the whole of 2017, which amounted to 2,000 people. Given the volatile and unpredictable security situation in the North of CAR (Ouham Pende), the presence of refugees was predicted to likely to continue for a long time. As such, the RCRC Movement (Chad Red Cross, ICRC and French Red Cross) conducted a joint needs assessment to analyse the situation and provide the most appropriate response. The assessment as well as the UNHCR Emergency Response Plan, highlighted that over 40 host villages were overwhelmed by a precarious food situation, with urgent need for shelter, food, drinking water, health, education and care for children. There was also a need to strengthen basic services (water, sanitation and health) in those villages.

On 30 March 2018, a DREF operation of CHF 271,180 was granted to support the Chad Red Cross Society (CRCS) in responding to the direct needs of the refugees and host households. However, the situation evolved and in May 2018 new figures from UNHCR highlighted a further increase in the refugee population. UNHCR estimated the refugee population to be approximately 28,964, up from 19,910 reported in the first quarter of 2018.

After noting the limited effects of the "refugee camps" approach on the socioeconomic integration of refugees, the government and UNHCR, favoured the settlement of refugees in host villages, to be part of the communities. Therefore, following requests from the Chadian authorities, UNHCR announced a change in the intervention strategy for the CAR refugees in Goré area of Chad. All refugees along the borders were relocated to four sites (Bekan, Bessao, Moissalaand Yambodo) for security reasons and for their better integration through the establishment of adequate infrastructure and services (schools, health centres, water points, etc.).

Following this announcement, the Chad Red Cross Society (CRCS) readapted its strategy through an Operations Update, which included a two-month timeframe extension of the operation to accommodate all changes (location and activities) and second allocation of CHF 53,978 to allow full implementation of activities in accordance with the new strategy.

The major donors and partners of the DREF include the Red Cross Societies and governments of Australia, Austria, Belgium, Britain, Canada, Denmark, Finland, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden and the USA, as well as DG ECHO, the UK Department for International Development (DFID), AECID, the Medtronic and Zurich Foundations and other corporate and private donors. On behalf of Chad Red Cross Society, the IFRC would like to extend its gratitude to all partners for their generous contributions.