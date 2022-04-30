Chad: Population Movement from Cameroon - Operation Update Report no. 1, DREF n° MDRTD020

Summary of major revisions made to emergency plan of action:

This update aims to inform on activities implemented and extend for 2 months the operation due to operational delay linked to multiple factors.

After the assessment, the coordination challenge in the assistance and the situation of refugees out of the official camps have delayed the implementation of cash and WASH activities as the National Society (NS) was waiting for the ongoing assessment by the Government agency to know where the assistance should go and to be in agreement on the amount to be allocated in terms of cash. An online modification of the budget is also done to manage the FSP fees which was finally more than initially budgeted. Savings on some activities already conducted will be used to fill the gap. The total budget and allocation remain the same.

A. Situation Analysis

Description of the disaster

Since December 5, intercommunity clashes broke out in the Far North region of Cameroon, displacing thousands of people internally and forcing thousands to flee to neighbouring Chad. On 8 December, fighting broke out in the Cameroonian town of Kousseri, a commercial centre with some 200,000 inhabitants. According to the National Commission for the Reception and Reintegration of Refugees and Returnees (CNARR) and the UNHCR, 82,637 Cameroonians had found refuge in Chadian territory on 12 December 2021. Of these, 45,637 are reported in the urban areas of N'Djamena while 37,000 in rural areas. Most of these people fled the town of Kousseri to N'djamena, the capital of Chad, located a few kilometers across the Chari and Logone rivers, which serve as natural boundaries between Chad and Cameroon. At least 22 people were killed and 30 seriously wounded during several days of continuous fighting in Cameroon with at least 15,000 people internally displaced in other localities in the departments of Logone et Chari, Diamaré and Mayo-Danay in Cameroon.

Clashes broke out in the border village of Ouloumsa following a dispute between cattle rearers, fishermen and farmers over dwindling water resources. Violence then spread to neighbouring villages. In total, 10 villages were burnt down. Eighty percent (80%) of the new arrivals are women – many of whom are pregnant – and children (ongoing registration of displaced persons under the aegis of UNHCR and CNARR). They found refuge in N'djamena and in villages along the Chadian side of the Logone River.

Security forces were dispatched to the Far-North region of Cameroon, and to the crisis zone for the Chadian side, but the situation remains volatile. UNHCR was forced to suspend its operations in the affected areas.

Chadian authorities reaffirmed their hospitality towards the new arrivals. UNHCR and other UN agencies and humanitarian partners, including the Red Cross of Chad (RCC) and its Movement partners, provided emergency assistance to Cameroonian refugees. The injured were admitted to two hospitals in N'Djamena. To urgently respond to this dramatic situation, RCC requested for a DREF allocation as well as Cameroon Red Cross for a coordinated transborder response. In Chad, one month after their arrival, the refugees grouped in spontaneous settlement have been moved to two camps UNHCR has set up and to two other spontaneous settlements. Actually, the government has asked all the refugees from the spontaneous settlements to be relocated in the 2 official camps. This operation is ongoing, but most of the assistance is concentrated in the official camps as per request by Government. On the 100,000 refugees counted at the early stage of the crisis, some has returned in Cameroon, others are still in the rural areas along Chad borders but making the road Chad-Cameroon-Chad in the morning to work in the farms; and most of them are still in the camps and are in urgent needs of humanitarian assistance. As of 1rst April, the situation of registered refugees in the camps is captured in the following graph.