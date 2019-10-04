Chad: Mid-year priorities and funding gaps analysis (as of 15 August 2019)

INTRODUCTION

Humanitarian needs in Chad continue to be high: food insecurity and malnutrition, forced displacement of populations and health emergencies have led 7.5M of people to live in a state of acute or chronic vulnerability, including 4.3M people in need of urgent humanitarian assistance and livelihood support.

From January to July 2019, the humanitarian situation deteriorated significantly. A resurgence of armed attacks and insecurity in the Lake Chad Basin has prompted thousands of civilians to flee and seek refuge. Within the context of ongoing military operations and the growing number of reported incidents, the protection of civilians remains a major concern. In addition, the measles epidemic declared on 30 May 2018 continues to spread, with more than 20,000 suspected cases and 38 health districts in an epidemic situation. At the end of July, a cholera outbreak was declared in the South-West of the country with 20 reported cases and one death.

Despite this situation, humanitarian funding remains extremely low. As of 15 August, the Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) financing stands at $162.8M, one-third of the required budget of $ 476.6M, a budget already revised downward from previous years. Some clusters such as WASH,

Education, Protection and Health have received less than 20 per cent of their funding. It is noteworthy that some humanitarian contributions – in the amount of $ 30.2M as of August 15 - are not yet or cannot be allocated to specific clusters. Some contributions are also disbursed for humanitarian purposes but outside the framework of the Humanitarian Response Plan: these amount to $ 24.7M to date.

To address the chronic humanitarian funding gap, six United Nations specialized agencies, funds and programs received $ 11M worth of funding from the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) for nine projects. This contribution has enabled the implementation (in progress) of emergency projects in the areas of Food Security, Health, Protection, Nutrition, Logistics and Refugee Response.

The analysis of priorities and funding gaps aims to highlight the clusters’ priorities at mid-year, and to provide an overview of underfunded activities or geographical areas. The total funding directed towards the priorities identified by the various sectors for the last five months of the year is approximately $ 135M out of the $ 313.8M not covered. This prioritization exercise does not call into question the need for adequate funding for the HRP. Ensuring a humanitarian response to the identified needs is an essential prerequisite for a joint humanitarian/development approach. It is important to remember that the current underfunding of the humanitarian response does not allow actors to meet minimum humanitarian standards, to implement the humanitarian-development nexus or to contribute to the achievement of the National Development Plan to which the HRP is aligned