02 Jun 2018

Chad - Measles outbreak (DG ECHO, World Health Organisation) (ECHO Daily Flash of 2 June 2018)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
02 Jun 2018

A measles outbreak has been declared on 30 May in five districts of Chad (Bokoro, Gama, Ati, Am dam and Goz Beida), where 474 cases and 18 deaths have been reported.
Medecins Sans Frontières is conducting a Measles outbreak investigation field mission in the affected area. Based on the Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey, only one in four children aged 12-23 months (25%) is fully immunised.
A stock of 60 000 vaccination doses funded by DG ECHO is available in-country for the local response.

