Chad – Measles outbreak (DG ECHO, Ministry of Health) (ECHO Daily Flash of 22 February 2019)

The Ministry of Health of Chad reported a new peak of the measles epidemics which was declared on 30 May 2018. According to latest information, between 1 January and 15 February 2019, more than 2 000 cases and 11 deaths were registered in 73 out of 117 districts in the east, south and central parts of the country and in the capital N’Djamena. The Ministry of Health reported current shortage of the vaccination doses at central level. Based on latest data, only one in four children aged 12-23 months is fully immunised in Chad.