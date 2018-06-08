Chad: Lean Season Response Operational Update #1 (6 June 2018)

To prevent vulnerable communities from sliding deeper into food insecurity and malnutrition, the World Food Programme (WFP) and its partners deliver food and nutritional assistance throughout the lean season. WFP provides life-saving food and nutritional support to some 700,000 vulnerable Chadians. Among them, some 131,084 people-at-risk (87,384 children aged 6-23 months and 43,695 pregnant and lactating women) receive specialized nutritious foods and social behaviour change measures on key nutrition and health family practices to prevent malnutrition. Screening is done through the food and nutrition assistance platform to facilitate early detection and referral of moderate and acute malnutrition cases to the nearest health facilities.

An early lean season

Food and nutritional assistance started in the region of Wadi Fira, where evidence of aggravating factors required an early response. This region faces a third consecutive year of severe rainfall deficit, which has negatively impacted agricultural and pasture production. Vulnerable population in Wadi Fira will receive food and nutritional support for five months.

In other five regions of the Sahelian belt – Lac, Kanem, Batha, Barh el Gazel and Guéra – assistance is planned from June to September (four months). The Ouaddai region will be assisted too, if there is available funding.

Response