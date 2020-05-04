Chad - Lake Chad crisis violence (DG ECHO, UN) (ECHO Daily Flash 4 May 2020)

On April 30, armed men launched an attack on the village of Abar Kolia, 25 km from Daboua in the Lac Province. According to an assessment yet to be confirmed, 7 villagers have been killed, 11 people abducted and 15 children have disappeared.

Attacks against Chadian civilians and military positions have increased since the beginning of 2020 in the Lac province, already affected by a humanitarian crisis.

UN agencies and NGOs are conducting an emergency multisectoral operation for 38,000 people recently displaced by the conflict (Food, Wash, NFI, Protection).