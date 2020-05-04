Chad

Chad - Lake Chad crisis violence (DG ECHO, UN) (ECHO Daily Flash 4 May 2020)

  • On April 30, armed men launched an attack on the village of Abar Kolia, 25 km from Daboua in the Lac Province. According to an assessment yet to be confirmed, 7 villagers have been killed, 11 people abducted and 15 children have disappeared.

  • Attacks against Chadian civilians and military positions have increased since the beginning of 2020 in the Lac province, already affected by a humanitarian crisis.

  • UN agencies and NGOs are conducting an emergency multisectoral operation for 38,000 people recently displaced by the conflict (Food, Wash, NFI, Protection).

  • DG ECHO contributes to this response through the Rapid Response Mechanism (RRM).

