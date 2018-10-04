04 Oct 2018

Chad – Lac Region Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Dashboard #4 (October 2018)

Infographic
from International Organization for Migration
Published on 04 Oct 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (464.97 KB)

In March 2018, 165,195 displaced individuals (41,229 Households), including 1424,788 IDPs, 38,740 Returnees and 1,667 Third Country Nationals (TCNs) were identified in 180 locations (126 sites and 54 host communities). 65% of displaced individuals were children, and a vast majority of displaced households (92%) had children. Most (93.7%) identified displaced individuals live in a shelter made of straw or metal sheet.

International Organization for Migration:
Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.