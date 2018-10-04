Chad – Lac Region Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Dashboard #4 (October 2018)

In March 2018, 165,195 displaced individuals (41,229 Households), including 1424,788 IDPs, 38,740 Returnees and 1,667 Third Country Nationals (TCNs) were identified in 180 locations (126 sites and 54 host communities). 65% of displaced individuals were children, and a vast majority of displaced households (92%) had children. Most (93.7%) identified displaced individuals live in a shelter made of straw or metal sheet.