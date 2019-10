Chad – Lac Province Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Dashboard #9 (August – September 2019)

As of September 2019, 222,019 displaced individuals (45,762 Households), including 169,003 IDPs, 47,364 Returnees and 5,652 Third Country Nationals (TCNs) were identified in 184 locations (141 sites and 43 host communities). 64% of displaced individuals were children, while 5% were 60 years old or older. An overlwheming majority (93%) of displaced individuals live in a shelter made of straw or metal sheet.