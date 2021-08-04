Chad – Lac Province Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Dashboard #15 (May – June 2021 | Round 15) Date of publication: August 2021

Context and methodology

Since 2015, Chad has been subject to attacks perpetrated by non-state armed groups in the Lake Chad Basin, which has led to massive internal and cross-border displacement. In Chad, IOM has been implementing its Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) in Lac Province since May 2015 to monitor updates on the number, profiles and needs of populations displaced due to the crisis, in order to inform humanitarian and development programmes. Data are collected by interviews with key informants (including local authorities, traditional leaders, representatives of displaced persons and site managers).

This dashboard presents the results of assessments conducted between 01 May and 02 June 2021 in 220 displacement locations. During this round 15, a slight increase of 0.37 per cent in the number of displaced persons was observed compared to round 14. Although displacements were observed between the end of round 14 in March 2021 and the start of round 15 in May 2021, these were displaced persons moving again mainly due to armed attacks in their host locations or the fear of potential attacks. Thus, the total number of displaced persons in the province has remained almost the same between the two rounds.