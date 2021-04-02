Chad – Lac Province Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Dashboard #14 (Feb. – March 2021 | Round 14) Date of publication: April 2021

Context and methodology

Since 2015, Chad has been the target of repeated attacks by armed groups conducting an insurgency in the Lake Chad Basin (Cameroon, Chad, Niger, Nigeria), which have caused significant internal and cross-border population displacements. In Chad, IOM has been implementing the Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) since May 2015 in Lac Province to gather updates on the number, profiles and needs of populations displaced due to the crisis, in order to inform humanitarian and development programmes. This dashboard presents key results from DTM assessments carried out with key informants between 17 February and 17 March 2021 in 228 displacement locations.

During this round of data collection, the number of displaced persons increased by 16 per cent as compared to round 13. This increase can be explained by the continued worsening of security conditions since the end of 2020, mainly in the sous-préfectures of Kangalam and Ngouboua. Insecurity forced many individuals to flee their homes, notably towards the sous-préfecture of Baga-Sola, where the identified displaced population increased by 75 per cent as compared to round 13. In addition, key informants indicated that 21,000 individuals moved from one location to another in order to increase their chances to access humanitarian assistance. Nine locations host more than 10,000 individuals (see page 2). The concentration of displaced persons in certain locations could be further exacerbated, depending on the availability of assistance in these locations.