Chad – Lac Province Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Dashboard #13 (September - October 2020)

Since 2015, Chad has been the target of repeated attacks by armed groups conducting an insurgency in the Lake Chad Basin (Cameroon, Chad, Niger, Nigeria), which have caused significant internal and cross-border population displacements. In Chad, IOM has been implementing the Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) since May 2015 in Lac Province to gather updates on the number, profiles, and needs of populations displaced due to the crisis, in order to inform humanitarian and development programmes. This dashboard presents key results from DTM assessments carried out with key informants between 11 September and 5 October 2020 in 218 displacement locations. During this round, 18 per cent of locations were assessed through phone interviews, mainly due to access challenges to the islands of Lake Chad, which were targeted by armed attacks during the data collection period.

During this round of data collection, the number of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) increased by 13 per cent as compared to round 12. This increase can be explained by worsening security conditions (mainly in Kaiga-Kindjiria, Kangalam and Liwa sous-préfectures), which led many individuals to flee their homes preventively or following armed attacks. In addition, 1 per cent of IDPs (4,419 individuals) were displaced by floods caused by heavy rainfall in Lac Province. As in the last round, key indicators related to COVID-19 awareness and preparedness were included in data collection.