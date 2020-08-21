Chad – Lac Province Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Dashboard #12 (June – July 2020)

Context and methodology

Since 2015, Chad has been the target of repeated attacks by armed groups conducting an insurgency in the Lake Chad Basin (Cameroon, Chad, Niger, Nigeria), which have caused significant internal and cross-border population displacements. In Chad, IOM has been implementing the Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) since May 2015 in Lac Province to gather updates on the number, profiles and needs of populations displaced due to the crisis, in order to inform humanitarian and development programmes. This dashboard presents key results from DTM assessments carried out with key informants between 23 June and 21 July 2020 in 221 displacement locations.

During this round of data collection, a 26 per cent increase in the number of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) was observed as compared to round 11. Apart from a wider geographic coverage (204 locations assessed during round 11, compared to 221 during round 12), this increase can be explained by the rise in preventive displacement movements triggered by worsening security conditions (mainly in Ngouboua and Kaiga-Kindjiria sous-préfectures), as well as by floods caused by heavy rainfall in Lac Province. In addition, the number of Third-Country Nationals (TCNs) grew by 85 per cent, notably due to the fact that several thousand fishermen fled border areas in Niger and Nigeria to take refuge in Lac Province, in more stable areas safeguarded by security forces. As in the last round, key indicators related to COVID-19 awareness and preparedness were included in data collection (see page 2)