Chad – Lac Province Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Dashboard #11 (April 2020)

Since 2015, Chad has been the target of repeated attacks by armed groups conducting an insurgency in the Lake Chad Basin (Cameroon, Chad, Niger, Nigeria), which have caused significant internal and cross-border population displacements. In Chad, IOM has been implementing the Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) since May 2015 in Lac Province to gather updates on the number, profiles and needs of populations displaced due to the crisis, in order to inform humanitarian and development programmes. Data is collected from key informants in the villages and sites hosting displaced populations. This dashboard presents key results from Round 11 DTM assessments carried out between 16 and 30 April 2020 in 204 displacement locations. During this round, data was collected through phone interviews in 40 per cent of localities, either for security reasons (especially in the sous-préfecture of Kaiga-Kindjiria), or following the restrictive measures taken by the Chadian authorities to contain the spread of COVID-19. During data collection, a 13 per cent increase in the number of IDPs was observed compared to the previous round. This increase mainly results from the displacement of individuals from island areas along the Niger and Nigeria borders to the mainland, following military operations launched by the authorities against the armed groups active in the region. In addition, it should be noted that during this round of data collection, indicators related to the COVID-19 pandemic were included (see page 2).