Chad, Lac Province – Armed attack (DG ECHO) (ECHO Daily Flash of 23 November 2022)

On 22 November, a unit of the Chadian Defence and Security Forces suffered a deadly attack by a non-state armed group in the sub-prefecture of N'Gouboua. According to local sources, more than 30 soldiers were killed.
The President issued a press release calling on the international community to act on the terrorist threat in Chad.
Lac Province suffers by regular violence that deprives civilians of their access to natural resources and forces them to flee.
There are 381,289 internally displaced persons and 20,257 Nigerian refugees in this province.