Chad, Lac Province – Armed attack (DG ECHO) (ECHO Daily Flash of 23 November 2022)

  • On 22 November, a unit of the Chadian Defence and Security Forces suffered a deadly attack by a non-state armed group in the sub-prefecture of N'Gouboua. According to local sources, more than 30 soldiers were killed.

  • The President issued a press release calling on the international community to act on the terrorist threat in Chad.

  • Lac Province suffers by regular violence that deprives civilians of their access to natural resources and forces them to flee.

  • There are 381,289 internally displaced persons and 20,257 Nigerian refugees in this province.

