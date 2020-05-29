Chad : Key Message Update - Food security continues to deteriorate as a result of COVID-19 measures

Key Messages

The COVID-19 pandemic, with more than 700 cases and some 60 deaths recorded since March 2020 in Chad, has had a significant impact on people's livelihoods as a result of government measures such as a ban on movement between different cities and curfews. As a result, the food situation of urban and rural households continues to deteriorate due to the loss of purchasing power which increasingly limits their access to food.

The grain supply is currently mostly provided by merchant stocks due to low supplies as a result of traffic restrictions. Despite Ramadan, overall demand is down due to low household incomes. Prices are on a downward trend compared to the five-year average, except for millet in Abdi (+24 percent) and Moussoro (+42 percent) due to an atypical increase in demand caused, respectively, by inter-community conflicts, and lower volumes of flows that reduce supply on the markets.

The easing of certain trade restrictions such as the opening of markets and the resumption of minibus and taxi traffic, decided by the government on 19 May 2020, will boost socio-economic activities in the different livelihood zones. However, limited employment opportunities coupled with limited remittances continue to affect household purchasing power. As a result, market demand remains limited.

Agropastoral livelihoods have been disrupted by government measures to combat COVID-19. The lockdown that began in early May 2020 that prohibited the movement of people to and from urban areas is disrupting the start of agricultural activities in some localities. In Bongor, the movement of producers to agricultural areas is limited. In the Sahel, the functioning of livestock markets is limited due to the ban on gatherings, which also leads to below-average livestock prices.