Chad: IPC Acute Malnutrition Analysis, August 2019 – May 2020

SERIOUS TO CRITICAL NUTRITION SITUATION PERSISTS IN CHAD IN 2020

ACUTE MALNUTRITION AUGUST 2019 - MAY 2020

1,864,904: the number of 6-59 months children acutely malnourished IN NEED OF TREATMENT

Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM): 461,186

Moderate Acute Malnutrition (MAM): 1,403,718

330,633 pregnant or lactating women acutely malnourished IN NEED OF TREATMENT

Overview

In total, 6 provinces and 27 departments of Chad were in a Serious (IPC Phase 3) to Critical (IPC Phase 4) nutritional situation between August and September 2019, which coincides with the peak period of malnutrition. It is estimated that more than 1.8 million children aged 6-59 months will likely suffer from acute malnutrition during the year 2020, based on the results of the national SMART survey conducted in August 2019. Between October and December 2019, the situation likely improved, with 4 provinces and 13 departments in Serious to Critical conditions. From May 2020, if the necessary measures have not been taken, we could again see a fairly significant deterioration in the nutritional situation with 5 provinces and 16 departments in the Serious to Critical phases (IPC Phase 3 and 4). Between August and September 2019, out of the 11 provinces analyzed at the provincial level, 4 provinces (Kanem, Ennedi-Ouest, Tibesti and Barh-El-Gazel) were classified in a Critical situation (IPC Phase 4), and 3 provinces (Wadi-Fira, Hadjer-Lamis and N’Djamena) in a Serious situation (IPC Phase 3). Of the 35 departments analysed, 13 are in Critical situations (Borkou, Borkou Yala, Haraze Mangueigne, Barh Azoum, Aboudeia, Kimiti, Djourouf Al Ahmar, Fitri, Batha Est, Batha Ouest, Wadi Hawar, Am-Djarass and Baguirmi) and 17 in Serious situations (Loug Chari, Barh Signaka, Abtouyour, Guera, Mangalme, Mamdi, Wayi, Fouli, Kava, La Kabbia, Mont Illi, Mayo Boneye, Mayo Lemye, Lac Wey, Ngourkosso, Assoungha and Ouara). The conditions are expected to have improved significantly between October and December 2019 before deteriorating again from April 2020.

The major contributing factors vary from one unit of analysis to the other. These are mainly: the poor quality of food intake due to bad practices, the high prevalence of child morbidity and very alarming levels of anaemia, poor hygienic conditions, bad Infant and Young Child Feeding (IYCF) practices and low coverage of access to drinking water. The negative effects of the volatile security situation in northern Chad and inter-community conflicts in other parts of the country are adversely affecting the nutritional situation. Household food insecurity appears to be a minor contributing factor in the majority of the areas analysed.