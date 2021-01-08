Chad – Intercommunal violence (DG ECHO, UN OCHA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 08 January 2021)

In Salamat region (South East), on 1 and 2 January, 17 dead and 8 wounded persons have been reported following clashes between farmers and herders over land use.

On 5 January, 2 people were killed and 2 others injured in Kim (Mayo-Kebbi Est region – South West) stemming from a protest over the same issue, land use.

The Government has ordered the reactivation of disarmament commissions in the country and announced a series of urgent measures to mitigate the situation, including strengthening awareness and prevention activities and control over cross-border circulation of firearms.

Clashes between herders and farmers across the country remains a persistent issue, fueling intercommunal violence and leading to greater humanitarian needs in food for affected populations.