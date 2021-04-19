Chad
Chad – Intercommunal violence (Civil society, UN OCHA, local media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 19 April 2021)
- Following clashes between different communities in Salamat region between 14 and 16 April, over 100 dead and injured persons have been reported.
- The clashes took place in the villages of Sihep and Ambarit, 45km from Am Timam, the provincial capital.
- Deadly clashes between communities are frequent in Chad, 17 people had already been killed in the same province in last February.
- No population movement has been recorded so far, however, the situation remains very tense and DG ECHO continues to monitor the humanitarian situation in the area.