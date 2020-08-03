Chad
Chad – Insecurity, Displacement (DG ECHO, UNDSS, UN OCHA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 03 August 2020)
- On 30 July, an armed group launched an attack on the village of Tinana in the department of Kaiga Kindjira (Lake province).10 civilians were reportedly killed and 3 women kidnapped. Several injuries are also reported.
- Insecurity and violence in the Lake province since the beginning of the year has led to the displacement of nearly 60,000 additional people and humanitarian needs continue to grow. 236,000 people are internally displaced in the Lake province compared to 169,000 at the end of 2019.
- DG ECHO has just increased its budgetary allocation in Chad, thus contributing towards the protection, food, WASH and non-food item needs of those affected by conflict.