Chad - Influx of Sudanese refugees (DG ECHO) (ECHO Daily Flash of 04 August 2020)

Due to violent clashes between farmers and nomadic tribes in the village of Mestere in Sudan since 19 July, Sudanese refugees have arrived in successive waves in Chad and dispersed across several villages in the department of Assoungha bordering Sudan.

As of 1 August, the numbwe of people seeking refuge in Chad (mostly Massalites) is estimated at 2,500, mainly women and children. Humanitarian access to the population is hindered by the current rains, which make it difficult to use the roads.