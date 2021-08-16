Chad - Influx of refugees from Cameroon, South of Ndjamena) (ECHO Daily Flash of 16 August 2021)

Following inter-community clashes on the other side of the border (Logorne Birni, North of Cameroon), the Chadian authorities had registered 11,000 arrivals from Cameroon as of 10 August in different villages in the Chari Baguimi Province, Chad. These new arrivals are mostly women and children.

These people in need are spread along the Logone river, South of Ndjamena, and hosted by local communities and/or in public places or facilities.

The main needs are food, non-food items and shelters.