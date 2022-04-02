Chad: Humanitarian Situation Strategy and Priority Needs (January to June 2022) March 2022

Context

6.1 million people out of a population of 17 million will require humanitarian assistance in 2022, of which the Humanitarian Response Plan targets 3.9 million people with a funding requirement of USD 510.9 million In the first six months, assistance to approximately two million people with a required funding of USD 196.5 million will be essential to save and preserve the lives and dignity of people affected by humanitarian crises, reduce their vulnerability and strengthen their capacity to respond to recurrent shocks.

The humanitarian community is concerned about the deteriorating food security and malnutrition situation in the Sahel and the security instability in the Lake Chad Basin and neighbouring countries, which perpetuates the displacement situation and the dependence of affected populations on humanitarian aid.

Humanitarian access should be strengthened in the Lake Chad Basin, particularly in the island areas and the border area between Nigeria, Niger and Chad.