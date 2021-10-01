Chad: Humanitarian situation overview - September 2021

In Chad, one in three people, or 5.5 million people, needs humanitarian assistance. Food insecurity and malnutrition affect 5.1 million people, including more than 1.7 million in its severe form. The Harmonized Framework released in March 2021 predicts that acute malnutrition will affect 2.2 million people, particularly children, representing the leading cause of child mortality. Today, 1.7 million people are affected by health emergencies, particularly children, pregnant and breastfeeding women. This is due to limited access to basic services (such as drinking water, sanitation, and primary and reproductive health care), and to low vaccination coverage, which favors the emergence and spread of infectious diseases with epidemic potential. From January to 19 September 2021, 2,214 cases of measles was suspected and 666,159 cases of malaria were confirmed. Since its emergence in March 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic has affected 5,031 people and has led to 174 deaths. More than one million people are in a situation of forced displacement in the country. These include 520,129 refugees, 402,703 internally displaced persons (IDPs), 30,356 Chadian returnees in the Lac province, and 89,858 Chadian returnees from CAR in the South. The Lac province continues to be plagued by attacks, incursions, and infiltrations by non-state armed groups (NSAGs) against the Defense and Security Forces (DSF) and local communities. This insecurity has led to regular displacements of populations. In the South, the actions of Central African NSAGs, as well as recent inter-community conflicts, have caused the displacement of nearly 11,000 refugees and returnees to border villages in Chad. These recent returnees and refugees who have arrived from CAR since January 2021 (43,390 people) are in a very vulnerable situation that requires additional resources. Floods, which can be severe and disastrous in some areas, could affect more than 300,000 people in Chad in 2021, according to the latest projections. As of 15 September, 246,851 people, or 41,267 households, have already been affected.