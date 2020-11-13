Chad: Humanitarian situation overview - November 2020

In Chad, 6.4 million people are in urgent need of humanitarian assistance;that is nearly one in three people. The 2020 rainy season has been marked by record rainfall. Twenty out of 23 provinces are affected by floods especially in the centre, east and south of the country. 388,000 people (or 64,670 households) have been affected. In addition, 150,000 hectares of cultivated land have been destroyed, 10,000 cattle have been washed away, and storekeepers’ stocks in flooded markets have been seriously affected.This all represents a huge threat to food security, already precarious, in the country.

Food insecurity affects 5.9 million people, including 2.1 million in its severe form. The prevalence of acute malnutrition remains a major concern, with 18 out of 23 provinces in an alarming nutritional situation.

Nearly two million people are affected by health emergencies, worsened by the COVID-19 global emergency and the restrictive measures taken to curb the pandemic.Covid-19 has affected more than 1,500 people with 99 deaths in Chad, as of early November. The South has recently seen a spike in cases, also affecting the humanitarian community. The chikungunya outbreak that hit the eastern part of the country in August recorded 38,280 cases, including one death as of 1 November. Since January, 8,633 cases of measles and 40 deaths have been reported as well as 856,274 confirmed cases of malaria, including 1,817 deaths.

Since the beginning of the year and following inter-communal violence in Darfur, eastern Chad has received more than 18,500 new Sudanese refugees.

In the Lac province, the volatile security situation, combined with flooding caused by heavy rains, has disrupted the lives of hundreds of thousands of people, forcing them to leave their villages and communities. The total number of internally displaced people in the Lac is 336,124, representing about half of the total population of the province. Deportation movements from Libya to the Ennedi Ouest province have been observed.Since mid-April 947 people have been deported and quarantined in the town of Ounianga Kebir.