Chad: Humanitarian Situation Overview - November 2019

Chad is facing interconnected humanitarian crises in a context of chronic poverty and low economic and social development. Since the beginning of 2019, the humanitarian situation has deteriorated significantly. A resurgence of armed attacks and insecurity in the Lake Chad Basin has prompted thousands of civilians to flee and seek refuge. From July to October, heavy floods were reported in the southern and the eastern provinces affecting more than 175,000 people. The health system remains weak exposing the country to epidemics and diseases. The measles epidemic declared in May 2018 continues to spread, with more than 25,000 cases and 242 deaths this year. At the end of July, a cholera epidemic broke out in the southwest of the country with 60 reported cases, including four deaths. 792 cases of meningitis including 59 deaths have been recorded in 2019. Malaria continues to represent a major concern in light of the 907,000 cases and 1,800 deaths this year.

Millions of people continue to struggle with food insecurity and malnutrition. In August, the Government declared a state of emergency in the East of the country, following a resurgence of inter-community conflicts. A military stand-off between the Chadian army and a local self-defense committee over the control of gold mines brought about the displacement of 3,000 people from the northern town of Miski to Faya in late summer. All these factors affect the resilience capacity of vulnerable populations and make a large-scale integrated approach all the more imperative, requiring urgent investments.