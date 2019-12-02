02 Dec 2019

Chad: Humanitarian Situation Overview - November 2019

Infographic
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 27 Nov 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (320.21 KB)

Chad is facing interconnected humanitarian crises in a context of chronic poverty and low economic and social development. Since the beginning of 2019, the humanitarian situation has deteriorated significantly. A resurgence of armed attacks and insecurity in the Lake Chad Basin has prompted thousands of civilians to flee and seek refuge. From July to October, heavy floods were reported in the southern and the eastern provinces affecting more than 175,000 people. The health system remains weak exposing the country to epidemics and diseases. The measles epidemic declared in May 2018 continues to spread, with more than 25,000 cases and 242 deaths this year. At the end of July, a cholera epidemic broke out in the southwest of the country with 60 reported cases, including four deaths. 792 cases of meningitis including 59 deaths have been recorded in 2019. Malaria continues to represent a major concern in light of the 907,000 cases and 1,800 deaths this year.
Millions of people continue to struggle with food insecurity and malnutrition. In August, the Government declared a state of emergency in the East of the country, following a resurgence of inter-community conflicts. A military stand-off between the Chadian army and a local self-defense committee over the control of gold mines brought about the displacement of 3,000 people from the northern town of Miski to Faya in late summer. All these factors affect the resilience capacity of vulnerable populations and make a large-scale integrated approach all the more imperative, requiring urgent investments.

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs:
To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian Transparency: Information-sharing during protracted emergencies

As an outcome of the 2016 World Humanitarian Summit, the Grand Bargain aims at improving the efficiency of humanitarian action.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.