Chad: Humanitarian situation overview - April 2021

In Chad, 5.5 million people, or nearly one in three people, need urgent humanitarian assistance. Food insecurity and malnutrition affect more than 4.7 million people, including 1.1 million in its severe form. The nutritional situation remains worrying, with a prevalence of global acute malnutrition (GAM) of 10 per cent and of severe acute malnutrition (SAM) of 2.1 per cent, with disparities between provinces. About 1.9 million children under 5 are affected by acute malnutrition, including more than 400,000 severe cases.

Today, 1.7 million people are affected by health emergencies, including children, pregnant and breastfeeding women. This is due to limited access to basic social services (such as drinking water, sanitation, and primary health care) as well as to the emergence of epidemic diseases. From January to the end of February 2021, nearly 300 cases of measles including two deaths were reported as well as over 111,000 confirmed cases of malaria, including 160 deaths. The situation is worsened by the COVID-19 global emergency and the restrictive measures taken to curb the pandemic. Since its onset on 19 March 2020, more than 4,500 cases and 164 deaths have been recorded in 18 provinces, as of early April 2021.

The Lac province is still ravaged by insecurity, attacks, incursions and infiltrations by non-state armed groups (NSAG) against the Defense and Security Forces (FDS) and the local population, triggering displacements. In 2020, the number of internally displaced people (IDP) in the Lac doubled to 457,797, representing about half of the province's population (there were 169,003 IDPs at the end of 2019). In the south of the country, the number of Central African refugees has reached over 106,000, while in the East, the number of Sudanese refugees has reached over 372,000.

Deportation movements from Libya to Ennedi-Ouest have been observed since mid-April 2020: 1,293 people have been deported and quarantined in the town of Ounianga Kebir since then.

Sources: HRP 2021, SMART Survey 2020, National Committee for Epidemic Control (CTNLE), DTM, UNHCR