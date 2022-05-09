Chad: Humanitarian situation overview - 21st April 2022

In Chad, one in three people, or 6.1 million people, need humanitarian assistance in 2022. Food insecurity and malnutrition affect 6 million people, including more than 2 million in its severe form (Projected situation of the Harmonized Framework March 2022).

Today, 1.7 million people are affected by health emergencies, particularly children, pregnant and breastfeeding women.

In 2021, 2 522 suspected cases of measles including 15 deaths were reported, as well as 976,685 confirmed cases of malaria, including 1,646 deaths. Since its emergence in March 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic has affected more than 5,700 people (596 cases during the month of November 2021 alone) and has led to 182 deaths. More than one million people are in a situation of forced displacement in the country. These include 575,881 refugees, of which 387,128 in the East alone as of 31 March 2022. The number of displaced people is 457,948, which includes 406,573 internally displaced persons (IDP), 29,263 returnees from abroad, as well as 22,112 IDP former returnees in the Lac province. The South records 89,858 Chadian returnees from the Central African Republic alongside 124,813 Central African refugees. In the Lac, insecurity due to non-state armed group attacks, rising water levels, and the search for humanitarian assistance has triggered regular displacements of populations.

In early December 2021, renewed intercommunal conflicts in the Logone-Chari department of Cameroon's Far North region caused a massive population displacement into Chad, particularly in the Chari-Baguirmi province. The total number of refugees is estimated to 42 518. In the East, inter-communal conflicts in the Djabel Moun region of Darfur, Sudan, resulted in the burning of 22 villages.