Chad: Humanitarian situation of the Lac Province (September 2021)

OVERVIEW

The humanitarian situation in the Lac province continues to be marked by population displacements, protection incidents, and humanitarian access constraints affecting vulnerable populations. 950 protection incidents were reported from January to August 2021, including 112 in August 2021 alone. Cases of abduction, including kidnapping for ransom, and murder, caused primarily by non-state armed groups (NSAGs), were recorded during this month. 131 cases of gender-based violence (GBV), including three rapes, were recorded in July 2021. Street crimes and home robberies, affecting both the local population and humanitarian workers, are becoming recurrent in Baga Sola. On the health front, the border states of the Lac province, Nigeria and Niger, have reported cases of cholera: the threat of the epidemic spreading is tangible. In addition, the consequences of climate change impacting nutrition and food security are deteriorating in the province. The latest figures for internally displaced persons (IDPs) at the end of June 2021 amount to 402,703 people. This represents 61% of the province's total population, or 657,000 people, as well as an increase in internal displacement of 136% since January 2020, when the number was 170,000. There are 549,000 people in need, representing 80% of the province’s population. The areas most affected by the incidents remain the insular areas between Ngouboua, Kangalam, and Kaiga-Kindjiria. In addition, there has been a spike in intercommunal conflicts in the province in recent months, with eight clashes reported between January and August 2021 resulting in eight deaths, 18 injuries, and 461 displaced persons. In August 2021, eight people were reportedly injured in the locality of Layrom as a result of intra-community clashes over land. Access to agricultural land and fishing areas is often at the heart of these conflicts.