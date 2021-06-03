Chad + 3 more
CHAD: Humanitarian Response Plan 2021: Overview of humanitarian funding
The 2021 humanitarian response plan for Chad aims to provide humanitarian aid to 4 million people among the 5.5 million who need emergency humanitarian aid. Facing three major humanitarian crises -food insecurity and malnutrition, health emergencies, and population displacements as a consequence of armed conflicts and natural disasters- the number of people in need in Chad has grown exponentially.
- UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
