Chad | Humanitarian Response Plan 2021

Particularly exposed to climate-related risks, Chad is one of the world’s most vulnerable countries. Structural development challenges, weak local capacities, high poverty rates and successive shocks exacerbate the population’s vulnerabilities. In addition, the conflict in the Lake Chad Basin and in neighbouring countries, together with the economic difficulties linked to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are increasing humanitarian needs in the country. With an already fragile context exacerbated by the effects of the pandemic, providing emergency agricultural and pastoral support remains essential to strengthen the resilience of the most vulnerable populations.