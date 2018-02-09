09 Feb 2018

Chad - Humanitarian Response Plan 2018

Report
from Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations
Published on 08 Feb 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.38 MB)

to assist
155 127 people

FAO requires
USD 20.3 million

period
January – December 2018

In Chad, reduced livestock revenue and insecurity in neighbouring countries are some of the main factors affecting food security, while large segments of the population also remain highly vulnerable to natural hazards and other shocks, and will require livelihood support in 2018.

Objectives

FAO is working with partners in the Food Security Cluster to:

• Provide emergency response to food-insecure people.

• Protect the livelihoods of food-insecure people.

• Strengthen the resilience of vulnerable, food-insecure population and the capacities of national actors (technical services, NGOs, local associations, etc.) to increase their response to agroclimatic shocks, particularly in the most exposed areas.

• Ensure an emergency response while taking into account the accountability of affected communities and their involvement in the response in the various processes of the project cycle.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb Lite - thinking about low bandwidth-countries Progressive Web App

Mobile usage continues to grow across the world and browsers are introducing new features that enable web developers to introduce app-like features on their website.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.