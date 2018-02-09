Chad - Humanitarian Response Plan 2018

to assist

155 127 people

FAO requires

USD 20.3 million

period

January – December 2018

In Chad, reduced livestock revenue and insecurity in neighbouring countries are some of the main factors affecting food security, while large segments of the population also remain highly vulnerable to natural hazards and other shocks, and will require livelihood support in 2018.

Objectives

FAO is working with partners in the Food Security Cluster to:

• Provide emergency response to food-insecure people.

• Protect the livelihoods of food-insecure people.

• Strengthen the resilience of vulnerable, food-insecure population and the capacities of national actors (technical services, NGOs, local associations, etc.) to increase their response to agroclimatic shocks, particularly in the most exposed areas.

• Ensure an emergency response while taking into account the accountability of affected communities and their involvement in the response in the various processes of the project cycle.