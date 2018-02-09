Chad - Humanitarian Response Plan 2018
to assist
155 127 people
FAO requires
USD 20.3 million
period
January – December 2018
In Chad, reduced livestock revenue and insecurity in neighbouring countries are some of the main factors affecting food security, while large segments of the population also remain highly vulnerable to natural hazards and other shocks, and will require livelihood support in 2018.
Objectives
FAO is working with partners in the Food Security Cluster to:
• Provide emergency response to food-insecure people.
• Protect the livelihoods of food-insecure people.
• Strengthen the resilience of vulnerable, food-insecure population and the capacities of national actors (technical services, NGOs, local associations, etc.) to increase their response to agroclimatic shocks, particularly in the most exposed areas.
• Ensure an emergency response while taking into account the accountability of affected communities and their involvement in the response in the various processes of the project cycle.