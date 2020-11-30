Chad – Heightened insecurity in the west (DG ECHO, IOM, UN OCHA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 30 November 2020)

Since 23 November, confrontations between farmers and herders have erupted in the department of Kabbia (Mayo Kebbi East region) leading to 23 deaths. Clashes have spread across the province, heightening insecurity in particular in the border areas with Cameroon.

This comes amid an increase of attacks perpetrated by Boko Haram in the Lac province. On 25 November, 4 soldiers died and 16 others were injured in an explosion caused by an improvised explosive device (IED) set on a small boat on which the soldiers were sailing in Lake Chad.

Violent attacks against civilians and military have been on the rise in the Lac province, hampering humanitarian access and affecting the protection of civilians.

The Lac province is reeling from the impact of a double security and environmental crisis, resulting in 336,124 IDPs which represents approximately half of the entire Lac population and an increase by 13% since July 2020 (IOM).