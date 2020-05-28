Chad: Grande Sido Department - Transhumance Tracking Tool (TTT) - Dashboard #3 (May 2020)

Data collection: December 2019 - March 2020

Date of publication: May 2020

Context and methodology

In the framework of its conflict prevention and management activities, IOM is currently implementing a project in the Grande Sido département (Moyen-Chari province). One of the components of this project is the monitoring of transhumance movements and the collection of data on alerts related to conflicts between herders and farmers. This dashboard presents the results of the data collected from December 2019 to March 2020. During this period, great transhumance movements from Chad to the Central African Republic (CAR) occurred. Usually, these movements occur earlier in the year (often starting in September). However, during the 2019 year, rainfall was spread over a longer period of time. As a result, herders stayed for a longer period of time in the provinces of Chad. The data indicate that 90 per cent of cattle was headed towards CAR, while 10 per cent came from CAR. Although the main movement observed was in the direction towards CAR, a number of herders would sometimes cross the border towards Chad to graze their cattle, following the availability of water along the border.