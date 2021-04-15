Chad - Forced displacement (DG ECHO, UNHCR, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 15 April 2021)

Following the latest intercommunal clashes in El Geneina, in Sudan’s West Darfur State, which killed 144 people and left 230 people injured, nearly 2,000 people fled Sudan to seek refuge in Chad, in the province of Ouaddai. People who cross the border are particularly vulnerable and include mostly women, children and the elderly. Refugees arriving in Chad report on houses and properties being destroyed and on sites hosting displaced people being targeted. The number of forced displaced persons (refugees, internally displaced persons, returnees) continues to increase in Chad; it recently passed 1 million people.