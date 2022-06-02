Chad, food insecurity - Declaration of state of emergency (DG ECHO) (ECHO Daily Flash of 2 June 2022)

A Declaration of Emergency was issued on 1 June by the Government of Chad. This decree comes in light of the current serious food insecurity and malnutrition situation, which will see 2.1 million people in severe food insecurity during the lean season – the worst lean season in 10 years - while 1.3 million children suffer from acute malnutrition. The government calls for national actors and international partners to support the populations in need, as identified in the National Response Plan (funded to less than 20% this year, so far).