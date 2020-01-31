31 Jan 2020

Chad: Food Assistance Fact Sheet - Updated January 27, 2020

US Agency for International Development
Published on 27 Jan 2020
Download PDF (529 KB)

Chad is a low-income, land-locked country that suffers from chronic food and nutrition insecurity due to the effects of regional conflict, frequent drought, limited income-generating opportunities, and restricted access to social services.

SITUATION

• With the conclusion of Chad’s October-to-December main harvest period, most regions are currently experiencing Minimal (IPC 1) acute food insecurity outcomes, according to the Famine Early Warning Systems Network (FEWS NET). However, conflict and persisting insecurity, disruption to commodity trade flows, and restricted market access are contributing to Stressed (IPC 2) levels of acute food insecurity in Tibesti Region, as well as in Lac Region, where ongoing and planned humanitarian assistance is preventing worse outcomes.

• In Bahr El Ghazal, Hadjer Lamis, and Kanem regions, FEWS NET expects households will face Stressed outcomes from February to May due to low production levels, limited household food stocks, and reduced income for pastoral households driven by low demand for livestock and deteriorating terms of trade.

• At least 170,000 Chadians were internally displaced as of October, representing a 37,000 person increase in six months, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM). Chad also hosted approximately 438,000 refugees—predominantly from the Central African Republic, Nigeria, and Sudan—as of October, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) reports. A resurgence of armed attacks and insecurity in the Lake Chad Basin since early 2019—including 64 distinct attacks in Lac since December alone—is driving continued regional displacement and exacerbating humanitarian needs, according to the UN.

• Nutrition actors treated over 197,000 children ages 6–59 months for severe acute malnutrition (SAM) in 2019, according to the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF). High levels of malnutrition are expected to persist in 2020, with an estimated 346,000 children projected to require treatment for SAM.

RESPONSE

• USAID’s Office of Food for Peace (FFP) supports the UN World Food Program (WFP) to provide in-kind food assistance purchased in U.S. and local markets to food-insecure populations in Chad, including refugees. FFP also partners with WFP and non-governmental organizations to provide cash transfers, food vouchers, specialized nutrition products, and complementary services to the most vulnerable.

• UNICEF collaborates with regional health authorities to improve acute malnutrition treatment services in Chad. With FFP support, UNICEF is also delivering ready-to-use therapeutic food to treat approximately 43,000 children experiencing SAM.

