29 Aug 2019

Chad: Food Assistance Fact Sheet - Updated August 28, 2019

Report
from US Agency for International Development
Published on 28 Aug 2019
preview
Download PDF (269.81 KB)

Chad is a low-income, land-locked country that suffers from chronic food insecurity due to the effects of regional conflict, frequent drought, limited incomegenerating opportunities, and restricted access to social services. The UN reports that an estimated 4.3 million people in Chad, over one-fourth of the country’s 15.8 million people, require emergency assistance in 2019.

SITUATION

• Ongoing conflict within Chad and in neighboring countries contributes to regional population displacement and exacerbates humanitarian needs. As of mid-2019, approximately 133,000 internally displaced Chadians, as well more than 468,000 refugees and asylum-seekers— predominantly from the Central African Republic, Nigeria, and Sudan— reside in Chad, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) reports.

• Nearly 641,000 people in Chad likely face Crisis (Phase 3) or worse levels of acute food insecurity and require urgent food assistance from June–August, according to the March Cadre Harmonisé (CH) analysis.* Compared to the same period in 2018, when nearly 991,000 people required urgent food assistance, increased crop yields and reduced market prices have improved access to food.

• The Famine Early Warning Systems Network (FEWS NET) projects that food security conditions will generally improve following the start of the September-to-November main harvest season, with most regions of Chad experiencing Minimal (IPC 1) levels of acute food insecurity from October–January. However, continued conflict in Chad’s Lac and Tibesti regions will drive Stressed (IPC 2) and Crisis (IPC 3) food security outcomes, respectively, through early 2020; in Lac, FEWS NET anticipates that ongoing food assistance efforts will prevent a deterioration to Crisis conditions among displaced people.

• The nutrition situation remains concerning across Chad; in 2019, nutrition actors plan to treat nearly 305,000 children ages 6–59 months for severe acute malnutrition (SAM), according to the Nutrition Cluster—the coordinating body for humanitarian nutrition activities, comprising UN agencies, non-governmental organizations (NGOs), and other stakeholders.

