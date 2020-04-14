Chad: Food Assistance Fact Sheet - Updated April 13, 2020

Chad is a low-income, land-locked country that suffers from chronic food and nutrition insecurity due to the effects of regional conflict, frequent drought, limited income-generating opportunities, and restricted access to social services.

SITUATION

A favorable 2019/2020 growing season, above-average cereal production, sufficient food stocks, and near-average income levels will likely result in Minimal (IPC 1) acute food insecurity outcomes in most provinces of Chad through September, according to the Famine Early Warning Systems Network (FEWS NET). However, Stressed (IPC 2) levels of acute food insecurity—driven by conflict, displacement, insecurity, disruption to commodity trade flows, and restricted market access—will likely persist in Tibesti Region, as well as in Lac Region, where ongoing humanitarian assistance is preventing worse outcomes.

In Bahr El Ghazal and Kanem regions, FEWS NET expects households will likely face Stressed outcomes through September due to poor cereal production, early depletion of food stocks, reduced market access, and limited household purchasing power.

At least 170,000 Chadians were internally displaced as of December, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM). Chad also hosted approximately 465,00 refugees—predominantly from the Central African Republic, Nigeria, and Sudan—as of February. A resurgence of armed attacks in the Lake Chad Basin since early 2019 continues to drive insecurity and regional displacement, exacerbating humanitarian needs in Chad’s Lac Region, according to the UN.

The UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) treated over 317,000 children under five years of age with severe acute malnutrition (SAM) in 2019, a 20% increase compared to the same period in 2018.