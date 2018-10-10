Chad: Food Assistance Fact Sheet - September 30, 2018

Situation

Chad is a low-income, land-locked country that suffers from chronic food insecurity due to the effects of regional conflict, frequent drought, lack of income-generating opportunities and limited access to social services. An estimated 4.4 million people in Chad require humanitarian assistance, according to the UN.

Approximately 554,000 refugees and internally displaced persons (IDPs) reside in Chad because of ongoing conflict in the region, primarily in the Central African Republic (CAR), Nigeria and Sudan, the UN reports. The influx of Chadian returnees from conflict-affected countries also strains local resources and contributes to increased food insecurity among vulnerable communities.

Following a harsh June–August lean season stemming from Chad’s ongoing economic crisis and localized poor harvests, food security will begin to improve in Chad’s Sahelian belt through January 2019, the Famine Early Warning System reports (FEWS NET). Pastoralist households, which faced Crisis (IPC 3*) levels of acute food insecurity during the lean season, will see conditions improve to Stressed (IPC 2), with healthier herds from adequate rainfall, as well as increased livestock milk production and the availability of wild fruits and vegetables.