Chad - Food and Nutrition Crisis (DG ECHO, Cadre Harmonisé, Nutrition Cluster) (ECHO Daily Flash of 22 May 2018)

Food insecurity in Chad has deteriorated compared to 2017. During the period from March to May, more than 623 000 people are facing crisis levels of food insecurity. This is a steep increase as compared to the figure of 380 000 during the same period last year.

The number of children suffering from Severe Acute Malnutrition is also on the rise, with a total rate of 15.6%. In parallel, admissions of children with Severe Acute Malnutrition to health care centres have strongly increased with respect to 2017, for instance +73% in the capital N'Djamena.

In addition, 30 000 new refugees have arrived from Central African Republic since December 2017, adding pressure on the already stretched response capacities and food insecurity.