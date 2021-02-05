Chad - Flow Monitoring Report 44 (October - December 2020)

INTRODUCTION

In order to gain a better understanding of mobility flows and trends through West and Central Africa, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) implements the Displacement Tracking Matrix’s (DTM) Flow Monitoring (FM) tool at key transit points across the region.

Flow Monitoring activities are conducted in close cooperation with national and local authorities, as well as local partners. The Flow Monitoring tool consists of two main components: the Flow Monitoring Registry (FMR), which captures key data on the magnitude, provenance, destination and mode of travel of mobility flows, and the Flow Monitoring Survey (FMS), individual surveys conducted with travellers to gather detailed information about the profiles, migration experience and intentions of migrants. Through these activities, the Flow Monitoring tool collects data on migration flows and trends, traveller profiles, migration journeys and intentions of migrants, so as to obtain a better understanding of mobility in West and Central Africa.

In Chad, between October and December 2020, DTM collected data at eight Flow Monitoring Points (FMPs). Among them, three are located in northern Chad (Faya, Zouarké and Ounianga Kébir), in order to observe the movements of mobile populations in the north of the country. In addition, in August 2020, five new FMPs were activated at the Cameroonian border (Binder, Fianga, Koutéré, Léré and Pont Bongor), in order to observe travellers’ cross-border flows in the context of mobility restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This report presents key data collected between October and December 2020 at these eight FMPs. The report is subdivided into two sections: a section presenting the data obtained through the FMR, and a section presenting the key results from the FMS conducted with travellers.

Additional information on the Flow Monitoring methodology is available on the last page of this report.