Chad - Flow Monitoring Report 41 (July - September 2020)

In order to gain a better understanding of mobility flows and trends through West and Central Africa, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) implements the Displacement Tracking Matrix’s Flow Monitoring (FM) tool at key transit points across the region.

In Chad, between July and September 2020, the DTM collected data at eight Flow Monitoring Points (FMPs). Among them, three are located in northern Chad (Faya, Zouarké and Ounianga Kébir), in order to observe the movements of mobile populations in the north of the country. In addition, in August 2020, five new FMPs were activated at the Cameroonian border (Binder, Fianga, Koutéré, Léré and Pont Bongor), in order to observe travellers’ cross-border flows in the context of mobility restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This report presents key data collected between July and September 2020 at these eight FMPs. The report is subdivided into two sections: a section presenting the data obtained during through the FMR, and a section presenting the key results from the FMS conducted with travellers.