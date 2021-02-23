Chad Flow Monitoring - Individual Surveys Examining the impacts of COVID-19 on travellers across Chad (July - December 2020)

In order to gain a better understanding of mobility flows and trends through West and Central Africa, IOM implements the Displacement Tracking Matrix’s (DTM) Flow Monitoring (FM) tool at key transit points across the region.

In Chad, from July to December 2020, DTM collected data at eight Flow Monitoring Points (FMPs). Among them, three are located in northern Chad (Faya, Zouarké and Ounianga Kébir). The remaining five are located at the Cameroonian border (Binder, Fianga, Koutéré, Léré and Pont Bongor), in order to observe travellers’ cross-border flows in the context of mobility restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This report presents key data related to COVID-19, gathered through the FMS during this period at these eight FMPs.

Among the 3,817 travellers surveyed, 96 per cent were aware of the COVID-19 pandemic, 54 per cent had taken at least one mitigation measure during their travel and 42 per cent had encountered challenges since the beginning of the pandemic.