Chad
Chad - Floods update (UN OCHA, IOM, NOAA-CPC) (ECHO Daily Flash of 28 September 2020)
- An estimated 274,816 people have been affected by recent floods occurring throughout August and September in several areas of Chad, as reported by UN OCHA on 25 September.
- In N'Djamena Capital City, the number of fatalities stands at 10, while 5,812 families have been affected. Floods affected more than 16,000 household in the eastern and central provinces and about 17,000 families in southern Provinces.
- In Lac Province (central-eastern Chad), close to 7,000 household have been affected and are currently displaced. There is urgent need to assist the affected population with food, WASH, non food items and livelihood.
- Light to moderate rain is forecast over southern Chad on 28-30 September.